USL1 One Knoxville SC

"THAT WAS a BEAUTY!!!"

Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video


One Knoxville SC lengthened its unbeaten streak to four games thanks to goals from Finn McRobb, Teddy Baker, Kyle Linhares, and Mikkel Gøling to hand Spokane Velocity a 3-0 loss, marking its first defeat in One Spokane Stadium.

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United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026


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