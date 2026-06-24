"THAT WAS a BEAUTY!!!"
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
One Knoxville SC lengthened its unbeaten streak to four games thanks to goals from Finn McRobb, Teddy Baker, Kyle Linhares, and Mikkel Gøling to hand Spokane Velocity a 3-0 loss, marking its first defeat in One Spokane Stadium.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 24, 2026
- Manin's First Pro Goal Lifts Independence over Greenville, 1-0 - Charlotte Independence
- Triumph Fall 1-0 to Charlotte in PRINX Tires USL Cup Clash - Greenville Triumph SC
- Kirkland Scores Early, But Richmond Cannot Hold on in Midweek Loss - Richmond Kickers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- One Knox SC Highlights USL1 Week 16 Team of the Week
- New Academy Sports+Outdoors Coming to Knoxville
- One Knox SC Hands Spokane Its First Home Loss
- One Knox SC and Visit Knoxville to Host Market Square World Cup Watch Party
- One Knox SC Relentless in 3-1 Win over New York