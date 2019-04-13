Terry Delivers Walk-Off Double in Extras

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads won in walk-off fashion on Saturday night over the Kannapolis Intimidators. The 'Dads overcame three deficits before South Atlantic League RBI leader Curtis Terry delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the eleventh inning.

The Intimidators took the lead in the second inning with an unearned run off Crawdads starter John King.

Pedro Gonzalez tied things up in the bottom of the third inning with a solo shot to left center. The homerun was Gonzalez's third in as many games.

King finished the evening after six innings, allowing just the unearned run. He struck out four batters, walked none, and gave up six hits.

A two-run homerun by Curtis Terry put the 'Dads up 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh. Terry had also homered in last night's game. Sherten Apostel followed up Terry's blast with a solo homerun to left. The Crawdads have hit back-to-back homeruns in their last three contests.

The Intimidators tied things up in the top of the ninth, scoring a trio of runs off Grant Wolfram (one was unearned). Kannapolis pulled ahead 5-4 in the tenth, scoring an unearned run off Cole Uvila.

The 'Dads rallied in the bottom half of the tenth to tie the game at 5. Sam Huff, who was the last out of the ninth inning, started the inning off on second base per Minor League Baseball's extra inning rules. Huff advanced to third on a called balk. Gonzalez walked and promptly stole second base. Huff was called out at third as JP Martinez hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Gonzalez to advance to third. Chris Seise hit an infield single that scored Gonzalez from third base.

Uvila held the Intimidators scoreless in the top of the 11th. Terry hit an 0-2 ground ball down the left field line that scored Whatley, who began the inning as the runner on second base, to give the 'Dads a 6-5 win over the Intimidators.

The Crawdads and Intimidators will wrap up the four game series tomorrow afternoon at 3pm. The game will include a 77th anniversary celebration of Duct Tape. It is also Church Bulletin Sunday and fans can bring their church bulletin in to receive a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

