Tennessee Smokies Win 2021 Tennessee Turfgrass Association Field of the Year Award

November 30, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have won the award for the 2021 Tennessee Turfgrass Association (TTA) Professional Sports Field of the Year. Smokies Head Grounds Keeper Duncan Long wins the title in just his first season with the organization. The Tennessee Smokies have now won the award three times since 2015.

"I'd like to thank the Smokies for everything they have done for me this year. I would like to give a lot of credit and gratitude to my interns Sam Richardson and Sean Purcell and my whole gameday crew. Without them, none of this could have been possible," Long stated.

Long will be recognized at the annual awards banquet in Murfreesboro on January 10, 2022. Since 1965, the Tennessee Turfgrass Association has promoted the turfgrass industry through education, scholarship, and research.

"It is always amazing when you see someone's hard work get noticed," said Smokies' President and COO Chris Allen. "I can't thank the Tennessee Turfgrass Association enough for recognizing what a wonderful job Duncan has done this year. His approach and work ethic is second to none, and it shows when you look at the field!"

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from November 30, 2021

Tennessee Smokies Win 2021 Tennessee Turfgrass Association Field of the Year Award - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.