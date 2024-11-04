Tennessee Smokies Announce Partnership with ORNL Federal Credit Union as Luxury Level Club and Home Plate Club Sponsor

November 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will partner with ORNL Federal Credit Union as the Luxury Level Club and Home Plate Club sponsor beginning next year at the new Covenant Health Park in Knoxville.

ORNL Federal Credit Union and the Tennessee Smokies have worked together for a number of years and with a new opportunity arising with the new facility, they thought this would be an excellent collaboration.

"We're thrilled to partner with ORNL Federal Credit Union on the naming rights for our club level and home plate seating area," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "ORNL FCU has been a steadfast supporter of our team, community, and this project for many years. Their commitment and partnership have played a pivotal role in bringing our vision to life, and we're excited to continue building something special together that will serve our fans and community for years to come."

The Luxury Level Club will flaunt 119 seats, offering a premiere hospitality experience. At the height of comfort, this area will feature a full-service bar, as well as a nightly premium buffet for Smokies games. The Luxury Level Club provides a dynamic environment to entertain clients and friends while watching a ballgame or world class concerts.

The Home Plate Club elevates the experience for fans with mesh seats for breathable comfort and a personal side table for easy access to their drinks and ballpark fare. These 125 seats are located directly behind home plate. The partnership will include significant branding throughout the Luxury Level Club and Home Plate Club for ORNL Federal Credit Union.

"Jackson Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee, stands as a testament to the city's vibrant past, from its historic warehouses to the bustling Old City district," said Jenny Vipperman, President & CEO of ORNL Federal Credit Union. "As the Tennessee Smokies return to their roots in downtown Knoxville, they bring with them a century of baseball heritage, now set to thrive in a state-of-the-art stadium in the Old City. We are proud to partner with the Smokies for the ORNL Federal Credit Union Luxury Club in this revival, as our credit union has also been a cornerstone of the community since 1948, fostering growth and stability for generations."

The Tennessee Smokies full baseball schedule for the 2025 season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 4, 2024

Tennessee Smokies Announce Partnership with ORNL Federal Credit Union as Luxury Level Club and Home Plate Club Sponsor - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.