Tennessee Smokies Announce 'Discs on the Diamond III,' Disc Golf Tournament Presented by Prodigy Disc

March 11, 2024







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host its third 'Discs on the Diamond' Disc Golf Tournament presented by Prodigy Disc on April 27, 2024 starting at 9:00am. The disc golf event will take place at Smokies Stadium.

Registration for the contest is now open and will be $35. This event is a non-sanctioned 9 hole temp course inside of the ballpark. The top three registrants will receive a prize, including a $250 top prize. Each participant will receive a Smokies logo branded Prodigy Disc.

New in 2024 is the introduction of a $2 ace pot available at registration. There is also a 'closest to the pin' contest at each hole.

An elevated Beer Garden Package, featuring three drink tickets and access to a light snack bar is also available for $20. Smokies Stadium concession stands and the GoTeez Locker Room Team Store will be open.

The event is rain or shine, as the stadium will be open to those participating and not participating. A variety of other outside activities will be on site, including a stadium scavenger hunt.

"We are super excited to have Discs on the Diamond back at Smokies Stadium," said Tennessee Smokies Outside Events Coordinator Richie Juliano. "Join us for a full day of activities on and off the field!"

For full details and to register for the Smokies Discs on the Diamond, please visit smokiesbaseball.com/discgolf. Please direct any questions to rjuliano@smokiesbaseball.com.

The Tennessee Smokies full baseball schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

