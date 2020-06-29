Tennessee Smokies Announce Cancellation of Tennessee Smokies Beerfest

June 29, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will cancel their annual Tennessee Smokies Beerfest due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

All ticket buyers will be refunded in a timely manner. If you have questions, contact [email protected]

For more information visit the Smokies online at Smokiesbaseball.com or for additional information contact the Tennessee Smokies at [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 29, 2020

Tennessee Smokies Announce Cancellation of Tennessee Smokies Beerfest - Tennessee Smokies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.