Tennessee Smokies Announce Cancellation of Tennessee Smokies Beerfest
June 29, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will cancel their annual Tennessee Smokies Beerfest due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
All ticket buyers will be refunded in a timely manner. If you have questions, contact [email protected]
For more information visit the Smokies online at Smokiesbaseball.com or for additional information contact the Tennessee Smokies at [email protected]
