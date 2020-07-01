Tennessee Smokies Announce Cancellation of Great Smoky Mountain AutoFest
July 1, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club and the Diner Rats Car Club will cancel the annual Great Smoky Mountain AutoFest due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.
Registered cars will have their registration fee refunded in a timely manner. If you have questions, contact [email protected]
For more information visit the Smokies online at Smokiesbaseball.com or for additional information contact the Tennessee Smokies at [email protected]
