Tennessee Smokies Announce Cancellation of Great Smoky Mountain AutoFest

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club and the Diner Rats Car Club will cancel the annual Great Smoky Mountain AutoFest due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

Registered cars will have their registration fee refunded in a timely manner. If you have questions, contact [email protected]

For more information visit the Smokies online at Smokiesbaseball.com or for additional information contact the Tennessee Smokies at [email protected]

