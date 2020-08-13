Tennessee Smokies Announce 2020 Fall Ball Registration

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a Fall Ball League at Smokies Stadium beginning September 21, 2020. The league is for current high school baseball players (10-12 graders). All games will be played at Smokies Stadium on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

Teams will play 2 games per week, and the league will run for 5-6 weeks throughout the fall. The fee to register is $275 per player. Registration fee includes a league jersey.

"Our area is in need of a place for local high school players to play during the fall without having the burden of costly traveling across the state, especially while school is getting back in session," said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. "We are very excited to host this league again at Smokies Stadium."

Tickets for Fall Ball contests will be available at the gate for $5. Concessions stands will be open, featuring ballpark favorites.

For more information, rules, and to register for the Smokies Fall Ball League at Smokies Stadium, visit smokiesbaseball.com/fallball or contact [email protected]

