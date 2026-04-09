Ted Ginn Jr: One-On-One with the Columbus Aviators Head Coach

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators YouTube Video







Jeannine Edwards sits down with Columbus Aviators Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners. #UFL







United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026

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