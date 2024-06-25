TEAM MATES: Atlético Ottawa
June 25, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
We sat down with Atlético Ottawa players and asked them to talk about their team, and some of these answers...
#CanPL -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 25, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Atlético Ottawa v Pacific FC July 7, Will Now Kick-Off at 1pm ET
- Cavalry FC Draws Atlético Ottawa, 1-1
- 1/3 of Tickets Sold for Tournament Final Viewing Party
- Atlético Ottawa to Host Tournament Final Watch Party at TD Place
- Breaking Down Barriers: Atlético Ottawa Partners up for Free Indigenous Soccer Program