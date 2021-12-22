Tanner Cable to Pitch for the Titans in 2022

December 22, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Pitcher Tanner Cable with the Gateway Grizzlies

(Ottawa Titans) Pitcher Tanner Cable with the Gateway Grizzlies(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed right-handed pitcher Tanner Cable for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Cable, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Frontier League's Gateway Grizzles and Schaumburg Boomers going a combined 1-2 with a 2.03 ERA in 29 appearances. The 6-foot-5-inch righty tossed 26.2 innings, striking out 46.

Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 26th round in 2013, Cable elected not to sign to attend Delta State University (Cleveland, Mississippi). Following the 2015 season, the Hernando, Mississippi native transferred to Belhaven University (Jackson, Mississippi), where he was named team captain for his senior season.

Cable has also had stints with the River City Rascals and Evansville Otters in four professional seasons going a career 6-10 with a 3.61 ERA in 88 professional games.

After originally signing with the Titans for the 2021 season, Cable was selected by Gateway in the Dispersal Draft and was returned to Ottawa following the season.

In other news, the Titans have traded LHP Gunnar Kines to the Sussex County Miners in exchange for RHP Gavin Sonnier and INF Jackie Urbaez.

Also, the club has moved RHP Jason Zgardowski and the rights to OF Matt Feinstein to the Gateway Grizzlies in exchange for C Andres Regnault.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.