Tampa Tarpons Partner with Veterinary Emergency Group for Tail Waggin' Tuesdays

The Tampa Tarpons announced today a new partnership with Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG). VEG will serve as the primary Tail Waggin' Tuesday Sponsor for the 2024 season.

The Tarpons host Tail Waggin' Tuesday every Tuesday home game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Tickets are $2.00 each, and fans are invited to bring their favorite four-legged friend out to the ballpark. Both fans and dogs can expect concession specials, as well as fun games and activities.

VEG representatives will be available to Tarpons fans every Tail Waggin' Tuesday on the concourse, offering an opportunity to learn more about their services and connect with their veterinarians.

Veterinary Emergency Group locations are open 24/7 for emergencies, urgent care, diagnostics & testing, surgery, point-of-care ultrasounds, x-rays, end-of-life care, and treatment & hospitalization. In addition to their in-person services, VEG hosts a "barkblog," which stands as a care, health, and safety blog about every kind of pet, from fur to feathers, and shells to scales. VEG offers two Tampa locations (1501 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. & 238 E. Bearrs Ave) and one location in Clearwater (2178 Gulf to Bay Boulevard).

Tail Waggin' Tuesdays are a staple for Tarpons fans looking to enjoy a night out with their friends and pups, and we are excited to welcome Veterinary Emergency Group into all the four-legged fun!

