"TAIG HEALY IS a GAMER!!!"
Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video
Lilian Ricol recorded a brace in 10 second-half minutes before Taig Healy scored for the third consecutive game in the 70th minute to seal a 3-0 victory for Fort Wayne FC over Portland Hearts of Pine at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, earning the host its first win at the club's new stadium.
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United Soccer League One Stories from May 11, 2026
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