"TAIG HEALY IS a GAMER!!!"

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC YouTube Video







Lilian Ricol recorded a brace in 10 second-half minutes before Taig Healy scored for the third consecutive game in the 70th minute to seal a 3-0 victory for Fort Wayne FC over Portland Hearts of Pine at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, earning the host its first win at the club's new stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from May 11, 2026

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