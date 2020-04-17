Syracuse Mets to Broadcast Virtual Video Games Played by New York Mets Catcher Rene Rivera

April 17, 2020 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - Starting on Friday, April 17th, the Syracuse Mets will be broadcasting gameplay of the "MLB The Show 20" video game played by New York Mets catcher René Rivera. The broadcasts will be available on the Syracuse Mets Twitch channel at Twitch.tv/SyracuseMets. Select games will also be available on the Syracuse Mets Facebook page.

Syracuse will begin its virtual broadcasts with a pre-recorded game shown on the Syracuse Mets Facebook page on Friday at 2:05 p.m. This would've been the start time for Syracuse's 2020 Home Opener at NBT Bank Stadium. In lieu of baseball in person, Syracuse is giving its fans an entertaining way to get a taste of baseball and interact with a Mets player while still staying safe at home.

"While we would all rather be enjoying Opening Day and playing baseball at the stadium right now, I'm looking forward to entertaining our fans in a different way and giving them a chance to interact in this fun and creative virtual style," said Rivera. "I had a great time in Syracuse last season, and I want to give something enjoyable to the fans who have made my time in Syracuse so fun."

Also on Friday, at 7:30 p.m., there will be a second broadcast which will be live on the Syracuse Mets Twitch channel. No account is required to watch the broadcast. If fans want to comment during the broadcast and interact with René Rivera, they can create a free Twitch account to comment live. Fans without a Twitch account, will be able to post questions or comments to the Syracuse Mets on Twitter or on Facebook during the broadcast. Syracuse Mets play-by-play broadcaster Michael Tricarico will be commentating on the action, talking to René, and sharing some of the questions and comments that are posted.

More of these broadcasts are planned for the future, and additional information will be announced in the coming days. The Syracuse Mets will post broadcast information on Twitter and Facebook when the games are live so that fans can watch, comment, and interact.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2020

Syracuse Mets to Broadcast Virtual Video Games Played by New York Mets Catcher Rene Rivera - Syracuse Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.