Syracuse Mets Announce 2023 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets announce their 2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales to kick off the holiday season! Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will begin on Friday, 11/24 and run through Monday, 11/27. All offers will be available online only at syracusemets.com.

The 2024 Flex Plan and the 2024 Flex Plan Plus will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Black Friday, 11/24 on syracusemets.com. The 2024 Flex Plan includes (10) undated ticket vouchers for the 2024 season, good for any regular season home game, based on availability. The Flex Plan is $125 and offers fans a savings of an additional $125. The Flex Plan Plus includes (10) undated ticket vouchers for the 2024 season, (10) parking passes, and $50 in food vouchers. The Flex Plan Plus is $200 and offers fans a savings of $170. Ticket vouchers are good for any seat in the stadium, excluding sections 208, 209, and 210.

Starting Black Friday, 11/24 through Cyber Monday, 11/27, fans will receive (2) bonus ticket vouchers with every Flex Plan or Flex Plan Plus purchased, a $50 value! For example, if you buy 2 Flex Plans, you will receive 4 extra ticket vouchers for free ($100 value).

The Syracuse Mets Team Store will be offering 25% off all regularly priced merchandise starting Black Friday through the end of the day on Cyber Monday. The Team Store is also featuring an end of the season sale with up to 50% off select merchandise now through the end of the year! Fans that spend $100 or more will receive free domestic shipping on their orders.

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Team Store is open during the off-season Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for in-store shopping. You can call during regular hours 315-474-7833 with any questions.

The Ticket Office and Team Store are closed for the holidays 11/23 through 11/26 and 12/23 through 1/1.

The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday, 12/2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Fans can shop game-worn gear, game-used memorabilia, and more in the Metropolitan Club. The Team Store will also be open during the Garage Sale for holiday shopping.

