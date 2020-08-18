Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Nikita Pavlychev to AHL Contract
August 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Nikita Pavlychev to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Pavlychev, 23, skated in 27 games with Penn State University last season posting seven goals and seven assists. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound center played in 137 career games with Penn State from 2016 to 2020 registering 70 points (36g, 34a). He finished his collegiate career with the Nittany Lion ranking fifth all-time with 12 power-play goals.
Pavlychev, a Yaroslavl, Russia native, was selected in the seventh round (197th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015 NHL Draft.
Tickets packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
