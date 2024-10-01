Sykora Named First Team All-MiLB Prospect

October 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - After leading the FredNats to their first Carolina League championship in Fredericksburg, Minor League Baseball and MLB Pipeline have named FredNat starting pitcher Travis Sykora to the First Team All-MiLB Prospect Team. Sykora adds to an impressive list of accolades in his first professional season, which included the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Year.

Sykora, Washington's third round draft pick in 2023 out of Round Rock HS (TX), dominated full-season baseball in his first professional season. The 20-year-old led all of Minor League Baseball in strikeout percentage (39.7%) among 545 eligible pitchers that threw at least 80 innings in 2024.

He finished fourth in the Carolina League in ERA (2.33), and led the league in strikeouts with 129 in the regular season. He also led the league in FIP (1.87), expected FIP (2.14), strikeouts per nine (13.66), strikeout-to-walk percentage (31.0%), home runs per nine (0.21), opponent average against (.167) and WHIP (0.91).

In two playoff starts - both series-clinching wins for FXBG, including the deciding game of the Championship Series - Sykora pitched 10 scoreless innings, allowing just two total hits. He walked one batter, hit one batter, and struck out 18 to finish off a season of pure domination.

Sykora was also a finalist for the MiLB Pitching Prospect of the Year, but that award went to Quinn Mathews from the St. Louis farm system.

Players were considered for selection based on their Minor League performances only. Eligible prospects must have spent at least half of the 2024 season in the Minors and needed to appear in their organization's Top 30 prospects rankings at some point during the campaign.

The full First Team is listed below. Sykora is the youngest member of the team.

C: Adrian Del Castillo (Arizona)

1B: Deyvsion De Los Santos (Miami)

2B: Kristian Campbell (Boston)

3B: Coby Mayo (Baltimore)

SS: Shay Whitcomb (Houston)

OF: Roman Anthony (Boston)

OF: Lazaro Montes (Seattle)

OF: Jhostynxon Garcia (Boston)

DH: Bryce Eldridge (San Francisco)

LHP: Quinn Mathews (St. Louis)

RHP: Travis Sykora (Washington)

RP: Craig Yoho (Milwaukee)

