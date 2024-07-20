Surge Clinch Playoff Berth with Victory over Alliance

July 20, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Calgary Surge are headed back to the post-season.

A 90-80 home victory over the Montreal Alliance at the WinSport Event Centre on Friday secured the second-year club's spot in the playoffs.

The Surge improved to 10-7 and extended their winning streak to four games. After falling to the Scarborough Shooting Stars in last year's CEBL Finals, Calgary will attempt to do one better when Championship Weekend hits Montreal next month.

Meanwhile, the host Alliance are still trying to find their mojo, having now dropped nine of their past 10 games to fall to 4-14.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 20, 2024

Surge Clinch Playoff Berth with Victory over Alliance - CEBL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.