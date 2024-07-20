Sea Bears Escape with 97-93 Win over Rattlers, Inch Closer to Playoff Berth

The Winnipeg Sea Bears (8-9) came away victorious Saturday following a nail-biter against the Saskatchewan Rattlers (6-12) to extend their lead for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

With the victory, the Sea Bears are now two games ahead of the Rattlers for the fourth seed in the West. Winnipeg and Saskatchewan tied their season series at two games apiece, but the Rattlers claimed the head-to-head point differential and own the tiebreaker. So, despite being two games down with just two games left, the Rattlers' playoff hopes aren't dead just yet.

Leading Winnipeg in the win was Justin Wright-Foreman who finished with 24 points and six assists off the bench. He was helped by Simon Hildebrandt who finished with 19 points on 50 per cent shooting from both the field and distance to go with seven rebounds, and Scottie Lindsey who had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) in the victory.

