BlackJacks Drop River Lions 122-113 in High Scoring Affair

July 20, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks (7-10) set a new franchise single-game scoring record en route to a 122-113 win over the East-leading Niagara River Lions (13-6) on Saturday night.

Niagara seemed to have the game under control in the third quarter, leading by as much as nine. But Ottawa had no quit in them, outscoring the River Lions 36-25 in the frame to edge out a 94-89 lead heading into the fourth.

The BlackJacks elevated their game to another level in the fourth quarter and the River Lions had no answers to slow them down. Ottawa went on to snap Niagara's six-game win streak and walk away with a crucial victory.

