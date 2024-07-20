Shooting Stars Match Franchise Scoring Record in Beatdown of Honey Badgers
July 20, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
It took over three minutes for the Scarborough Shooting Stars to finally score. But once the dam broke, the points came fast and furious.
The Shooting Stars tied their single-game franchise scoring record in a 106-90 win over the Brampton Honey Badgers at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on Saturday, sending their GTA rivals home with a fourth straight loss.
Scarborough, on the other hand, picked up its fourth consecutive victory to improve to 11-7. The Shooting Stars are already locked into the Eastern Conference's second seed.
