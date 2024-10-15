Strykers Add Prolific Coaches Uribe, Gonzalez

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced they have added Rolando Uribe and Daniel Gonzalez to their technical staff. With well over five decades of coaching experience between them, Uribe and Gonzalez provide invaluable expertise in leading established professionals and developing aspiring prospects, as they have worked with the senior and youth squads of Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs as well as with several college and U.S. youth teams.

"I want to welcome Rolo and Daniel to the Inland Empire," said the Strykers' head coach, Paul Wright, who is a legend of the indoor game and was tasked with overhauling the roster prior to the 2023-24 campaign. "I'm a firm believer that surrounding myself with talent can only be a good thing. Both of our new coaches have proven they can be successful in a variety of settings, so I have no doubt that they have a lot to offer our players. These are exciting times."

Rolando Uribe spent seven years as the head coach of San Bernardino Valley College and then Mount San Antonio College before holding the same position with the California Institute of Technology for a total of 14 seasons. Uribe's impressive stint with Caltech partially overlapped with his more than two decades of serving in different functions with U.S. Soccer, including leading the U-14 and then the U-15 national teams between 2007 and 2011.

The Southern California native was named the head coach of the U-19 side of MLS outfit New England Revolution in 2022. That year, he managed to win the first ever national championship in Revs history. In 2024, the Southern California native moved to Illinois as he was appointed the head coach of Chicago Fire's U-19s.

"I'm thrilled to be back in my home region to coach professionally," said Uribe. "While this is my first job at the highest level of the indoor game, the skills required in fostering growth and creating a winning culture are universal. I look forward to acquiring an intimate understanding of the sport as quickly as possible and aim to be an asset to the rest of the technical staff."

A former goalkeeper with the Argentina team that won the 1979 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Daniel Gonzalez spent nearly a decade playing pro indoor soccer in the U.S. Following his on-field career, he served as a goalkeeper coach for the Colorado Rapids of MLS for a combined five years in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Gonzalez would later fill different roles - most frequently those of goalkeeper coach or assistant coach (or both) - with various teams.

Following three seasons with the senior squad and the youth academy of MLS club Chivas USA, the Argentina native spent five years with the men's and women's sides of Cal State Dominguez Hills. In 2015, nearly halfway into his tenure with the Toros, he began working with the LA Galaxy reserves, followed by two seasons with the senior team.

After being part of the Galaxy organization for four years, Gonzalez spent time with the men and women of Santiago Canyon College from 2019 to 2022. During the latter half of the 2010s, he also enjoyed stints with the U.S. U-19 and U-20 men's national teams, the Norco College men and women, and the women's squad of Cal State Long Beach. Since early 2024, he has been the head coach of NISA outfit Irvine Zeta FC.

"It's a joy and an honor to expand on my résumé here in Southern California," said the former netminder. "Having myself played indoor soccer, I can't wait to gain a new perspective on it and apply all my experience as we attempt to bring home the Ron Newman Cup trophy. Let's get started!"

