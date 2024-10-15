Empire Inks Former LA Galaxy Star Marcelo Sarvas

October 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have signed former LA Galaxy midfielder Marcelo Sarvas through the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. With the Strykers coming off a season during which they suffered from a shortage in veteran leadership, Sarvas adds the priceless experience of having enjoyed an extensive outdoor career that spanned five countries and saw him help the Galaxy to two Major League Soccer (MLS) championships.

"I'm beyond excited for this challenge," said Brazilian American Sarvas, who recently represented the U.S. in the indoor clash with Mexico at Ontario's Toyota Arena. "Playing against our rival and some of the best players in the MASL gave me an idea of the work required for me to master the sport. I've spent the past few months getting back in shape, and I love feeling like an athlete again. Now, I can't wait to get on the training pitch and get ready to chase my first trophy in a decade."

A native of Sao Paulo, Sarvas rose through the youth ranks of local giants Corinthians. In 2003, he joined another Brazilian side in Noroeste, followed by a four-year journey across Sweden, where he laced up for Karlskrona AIF, Kristianstads FF, Mjällby AIF, and Bunkeflo IF. In 2009, the midfielder signed with Polonia Warsaw and quickly became a key contributor. He would score twice in six UEFA Europa League games with the Polish first division outfit.

Next, Sarvas joined Alajuelense and led the side to consecutive Costa Rican league titles in the 2011 spring and fall seasons as well as a strong showing in the 2011-12 edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Through his outstanding play, the then 30-year-old attracted the attention of group stage opponent LA Galaxy, which moved to secure his services in the run-up to the 2012 MLS campaign.

A regular in the Galaxy midfield for three straight seasons, Sarvas proved crucial to the club's 2012 and 2014 MLS Cup triumphs, as he appeared 88 times alongside such global icons as Robbie Keane, David Beckham and Landon Donovan. In his first trophy-winning season with the Southern Californians, the Brazil native finished third on the team with seven assists.

Following his time in Los Angeles, Sarvas continued his MLS career by racking up nearly 80 appearances over the course of one season with the Colorado Rapids and two seasons with D.C. United.

"When it became clear Marcelo Sarvas might be available, we did everything we could to make it happen," said Empire's executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg. "Given that our struggles last season were largely due to inexperience, adding a player of such class and stature was a true no-brainer. Marcelo is a textbook professional, and he knows what it takes to raise silverware. While he's new to the indoor game, I'm confident his exceptional soccer IQ will allow him to learn fast and help us immediately."

Season ticket packages for the Empire Strykers' 2024-25 MASL campaign are available now and may be purchased here. Single-game tickets will go on sale soon.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.