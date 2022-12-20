Storm Chasers Announce Numerous Promotions in the Front Office

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers front office is excited to announce numerous promotions within its staff prior to the upcoming 2023 season at Werner Park.

Marcus Sabata has been named Assistant General Manager, Sales after previously serving the organization as the Director of Sales. The Rising City, NE native joined the Chasers in January 2022 after years of serving as the General Manager for the Jackson Generals.

Zach Ziler has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Tickets and Operations. Ziler joined the Chasers in 2018 as the Group Sales Manager before being promoted to the Senior Director of Tickets in February 2022 and will oversee all aspects of tickets as well as team travel and other operations responsibilities.

Aniya Tate has been promoted to Manager of Human Resources and Community Affairs. Tate has been a part of the Chasers organization since 2021 as the Manager of Human Resources but adds responsibilities around community affairs to her duties to help the Chasers maximize their impact in the community.

Skyler Clough has been promoted to Client Services Manager. Previously with the Chasers as a Box Office Associate, Clough moves over to the sales team to work with partners and be the main point of communication for many sponsors.

Bob Flannery has been promoted to Senior Corporate Sales Executive where he will continue to develop corporate sponsor relationships, as he has since he joined the team in January 2022 as a Corporate Sales Executive.

Blake Paris has been promoted to Manager of Lead Development. Paris joined the organization in 2021 as a Corporate Sales Executive and will continue to build relationships with businesses in our community through this new role.

Dru Sauer has been promoted to Group Sales Manager for the Storm Chasers. A part of the Chasers Group Sales department since joining the team in 2021, Sauer will now lead the group sales efforts.

Andrew Rosenau has been promoted to Game Operations Manager. Rosenau, who started with the team as an intern in 2021, has held multiple positions of increasing responsibility since joining the front office team following the 2021 season.

