Stingrays Take Game 1 in Eastern Conference Finals

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 5-1 final against the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday Night at the Carolina Ice Palace. South Carolina leads the best-of-five series, 1-0. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Max Novak opened the scoring for the Stingrays on a 5-on-3 power play goal at 11:58 of the first period. On the rebound of a Cole Ully try, Novak lifted the second-chance effort over Ryan Bednard's pad and into the cage. Dylan Steman doubled his team's lead to 2-0 at 14:14. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-4 South Carolina.

Next period, the Rays scored twice more to open a 4-0 hole against their in-state rivals. South Carolina captain Andrew Cherniwchan tallied at 5:37 on the power play, and again at 13:11 after redirecting a Tyler Nanne shot. After 40 minutes, South Carolina led the shot total 26-16.

Graham Knott broke Hunter Shepard's bid for a shutout with Greenville's only goal at 6:26 of the third period. Novak tallied his second goal at 18:16 with an unassisted, empty net marker. Final shot totals concluded at 36-27 Stingrays. The Swamp Rabbits finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill.

