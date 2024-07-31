Stingers Set to Host 2024 Playoff Game

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) are set to host the CEBL Western Conference Semifinals this Sunday August 4th at 6:00PM. In their final game at the EXPO Centre this summer, the Stingers will play host to the winner of the Winnipeg and Calgary game this Friday.

"We love playing in front of our home crowd, and we will be both physically and mentally prepared for whoever we face on Sunday," said head coach and general manager Jordan Baker.

The Stingers closed out the regular season with a 89-86 win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears this past Monday in front of a sold-out crowd; it was their fourth sold-out home contest of the season.

This season, guard Trey McGowens, a mid-season addition out of Pendleton, South Carolina, led the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game while long-time Stingers forward Brody Clarke produced another stellar season finishing with 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Leading the team in rebounding and assists for his second straight season was American forward Nick Hornsby at 6.9 and 4.7 averages respectively to go along with 11.3 points per game. Rookie forward and Edmonton native Ben Krikke managed to make his mark in his first taste of professional basketball, scoring 10.9 points per game and hitting the double-digit scoring mark on 13 occasions.

Canadian guard Elijah Miller, who returned for his second year with the Stingers after a season-ending injury halfway through 2023, has provided a steady backcourt presence, showcasing his offensive firepower with a 30-point outburst on July 1st vs Saskatchewan. The 6'0" Rexdale native poured in 10 three-pointers in the win over the Rattlers, a new league record for most threes in a single game.

Edmonton finished the regular season 13-7- the third best record in the league- securing the second seed in the CEBL's Western Conference.

"Being able to host a playoff game with an opportunity to get to Championship Weekend is very exciting for our team," said Baker.

The 2024 CEBL playoffs start this Friday, and on the Western side of the bracket the Stingers will face the winner of the Western Conference Play-In game, either the Winnipeg Sea Bears (9-11) or their provincial rivals the Calgary Surge (11-9).

The Stingers won the season series against Winnipeg 2-1 while tying the Surge at 2-2.

The winner of Sunday's game will head to the CEBL's Championship Weekend in Montreal to take on Vancouver in the Western Conference Finals.

Fans can expect the city's most affordable sports team to deliver another thrilling, family-friendly fun night of basketball Sunday to cap off their 2024 season. Parking at the Edmonton EXPO Centre will be free for all fans, and the game will feature the Stingers $5 food and drink menu at their concessions.

Tickets are available for as low as $20 per seat with no price increases for playoffs and can be purchased online or by contacting the Stingers head office via email (tickets@thestingers.ca) or phone (1-87STINGERS). The best seats will go fast so fans are encourage to book their tickets ahead of time to avoid missing out on the final Stingers home game of the season.

