Staten Island Yankees Raise over $8,000 Through Special Breast Cancer T-Shirt and Jersey Sales on Behalf of GM Jane Rogers

September 18, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





This past season, Jane Rogers, GM of the Staten Island Yankees was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. The Staten Island Yankees have supported their amazing General Manager by raising money and awareness this season. The Staten Island Yankees distributed "Rogers 99" t-shirts with a $15 donation and the team wore pink pinstriped jerseys on August 29th which were auctioned during the game. At that game, Jane Rogers was honored on the field and spoke to the crowd. Additionally, male members of the front office staff shaved their heads, along with players, and team staff to raise further awareness.

The "Rogers 99" shirts have the Staten Island Yankees primary logo on the front, the number 99 with "Rogers" on the back. The donations from these t-shirts have generated over $5,500 so far. This, along with game -used pink jersey auction and other donations helped the Staten Island Yankees raise a total of $8,061.58 for New York Penn League Charities per Jane Rogers' wishes.

These specialty shirts are still available for a minimum donation of $15.00. To donate, please contact T.J. Jahn at TJJahn@siyanks.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from September 18, 2018

Staten Island Yankees Raise over $8,000 Through Special Breast Cancer T-Shirt and Jersey Sales on Behalf of GM Jane Rogers - Staten Island Yankees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.