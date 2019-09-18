Staten Island Yankees Announce 2020 Schedule with Game Times

STATEN ISLAND - The Staten Island Yankees are excited to announce the team's schedule for 2020 with game times. The season begins on the road, against the defending New York-Penn League Champion Brooklyn Cyclones, on June 18th. The SI Yanks come home to Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George for Opening Night on Friday, June 19th, at 7 p.m. when the Baby Bombers take on cross-bridge rival Brooklyn.

Highlights of the 2020 schedule include games on Father's Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. For the upcoming season the team will start all of their Sunday games, a total of seven, at 1 p.m. The team will also have seven Saturday home games and five Friday home games. Once again there will be three camp days all beginning at 11 a.m. during the 2020 season, Wednesday, July 15th, Monday, July 27th, and Monday, August 10th. Our Business Persons Special game will take place on Monday, July 6th, with a new first pitch time of 1 p.m. The Yankees finish the regular season at home on Labor Day at 1 p.m. against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

For information on the 2020 season or to be mailed a schedule, contact us at (718) 720-9265 or by email at mailto:tickets@siyanks.com.

