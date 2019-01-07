Staten Island Yankees Announce 14 Fireworks Shows for 2019

January 7, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





STATEN ISLAND - New York City's best summer fireworks return to Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George for the 2019 season. Fourteen post-game fireworks shows will be featured this summer which includes after every Friday & Saturday game, July 3rd, and after the New York-Penn League All-Star Game on August 21st.

"Nothing says affordable family entertainment quite like Minor League Baseball and fireworks," said Staten Island team president Will Smith. "Every fan, young and old, loves to stay and watch the fireworks against the best backdrop in all of sports, the Manhattan skyline. We are excited to announce this unexpected and impressive slate of fourteen fireworks shows throughout the summer of 2019 including the New York-Penn League All-Star Game. This continues to make Richmond County Bank Ballpark the home for unforgettable family fun every summer."

First pitch for all fireworks games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Season ticket plans, including full, 7, and 4-plans, and group tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Give us a call at 718-720-9265 or visit SIYanks.com to start planning your summer today!

Date Opponent Affiliate

Saturday, June 15 Brooklyn Cyclones New York Mets

Saturday, June 22 Brooklyn Cyclones New York Mets

Wednesday, July 3 Tri-City ValleyCats Houston Astros

Friday, July 19 Vermont Lake Monsters Oakland Athletics

Saturday, July 20 Aberdeen IronBirds Baltimore Orioles

Friday, July 26 Lowell Spinners Boston Red Sox

Saturday, July 27 Lowell Spinners Boston Red Sox

Friday, August 2 Mahoning Valley Scrappers Cleveland Indians

Saturday, August 3 Mahoning Valley Scrappers Cleveland Indians

Friday, August 16 Lowell Spinners Boston Red Sox

Wednesday, August 21 New York-Penn League All-Star Game

Friday, August 23 Aberdeen IronBirds Baltimore Orioles

Saturday, August 24 Aberdeen IronBirds Baltimore Orioles

Friday, August 30 Hudson Valley Renegades Tampa Bay Rays

