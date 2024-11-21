Statement from the Posthumus Family
November 21, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release
We are saddened to announce that Chad has passed away following a catastrophic stroke as the result of surgical complications.
We thank you for all of the support and prayers we received through this difficult time. We love you, Chad.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or a memorial scholarship which will be set up in Chad's name in due course.
Information about Chad's celebration of life will be shared in the coming days.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from November 21, 2024
- Statement from the Posthumus Family - Winnipeg Sea Bears
- CEBL Statement Regarding Passing of Chad Posthumus - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Sea Bears Stories
- Statement from the Posthumus Family
- Sea Bears' President Jason Smith Wins CEBL Executive of the Year
- Sea Bears Sign Five Players to the Protected List
- Sea Bears Nation Smashes CEBL Single-Season Attendance Record
- Sea Bears' Hildebrandt Named CEBL's Developmental Player of the Year for Second Straight Season