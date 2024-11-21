Statement from the Posthumus Family

November 21, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







We are saddened to announce that Chad has passed away following a catastrophic stroke as the result of surgical complications.

We thank you for all of the support and prayers we received through this difficult time. We love you, Chad.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or a memorial scholarship which will be set up in Chad's name in due course.

Information about Chad's celebration of life will be shared in the coming days.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.