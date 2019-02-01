Stanford Freshman Williams Signs with Knights

The Corvallis Knights have signed Stanford pitcher Alex Williams for the 2019 season, manager Brooke Knight announced Friday.

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound freshman from Castro Valley, Calif., who graduated from Redwood Christian High School in San Lorenzo, Calif. He bats and throws right-handed.

Williams was 10-1 with an 0.50 ERA in 13 games in 2018, with 133 strikeouts and only seven walks in 70 innings. He also hit .500 (32-64), with 10 doubles, six triples, two homers and 27 RBIs in 25 games as a position player.

He was a San Francisco Chronicle and Bay Area News Group first-team all-star and the Castro Valley Forum's area Player of the Year. He was also named the national Player of the Year by the Christian School Athletic Association.

Williams was the MVP of the BCL East League as a junior and senior and was the league's Most Valuable Pitcher in 2016 and 2017. He was named the California Small Schools Player of the Year by CalHiSports and MaxPreps.

He was a three-year captain on league-championship baseball teams and captained the basketball team as a junior and senior. He was MVP of the baseball team in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Knights open the 2019 season on May 29 with the team's eighth annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game at Goss Stadium. Their WCL opener is June 4 at Walla Walla; their WCL home opener is June 14 against Cowlitz.

