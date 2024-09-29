Stamps Add Four to Practice Roster

September 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have added four American players to their practice roster - defensive linemen Jett Bush and Brandon Matterson, linebacker Marquel Lee and receiver Jesiah Irish.

For a one-month period every season, Canadian Football League teams are permitted to carry an additional five practice-roster players (15 instead of the usual 10 in addition to three spots for global players).

Marquel Lee

#50

Linebacker

College: Wake Forest

Height: 6.03

Weight: 234

Born: Oct. 21, 1995

Birthplace: San Diego, CA

American

Lee played 45 National Football League games over two stints with the Raiders - first in Oakland from 2017-19 and later in Las Vegas in 2021. He recorded 115 total tackles including 71 solo stops with the Silver and Black.

In college, Lee played 48 games over four seasons at Wake Forest. He earned first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honours for the Demon Deacons in 2016 after leading the team with 105 tackles including 20 tackles for loss and adding 7.5 sacks. For his collegiate career, he started 37 of 48 games and accumulated 291 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

Jett Bush

#90

Defensive lineman

College: Texas

Height: 6.02

Weight: 243

Born: Oct. 17, 2000

Birthplace: Houston, TX

American

Bush attended rookie mini-camp with the NFL's New England Patriots earlier this year after completing his collegiate career at Texas.

In 58 collegiate games at linebacker for the Longhorns, he had 63 tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss and added three sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Jesiah Irish

#89

Receiver

College: Oregon State

Height: 5.11

Weight: 176

Born: July 27, 2000

Birthplace: Bellevue, WA

American

Irish joins the Stamps after attending rookie camp with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

Before turning pro, Irish played 56 games at Oregon State, seeing action both as a receiver and a kick returner for the Beavers. He had 27 catches for 456 yards and two touchdowns, 18 carries for 114 yards and one score, 22 kickoff returns for 478 yards and 16 punt returns for 135 yards.

Brandon Matterson

#96

Defensive lineman

College: Texas-San Antonio

Height: 6.02

Weight: 305

Born: Nov. 29, 1999

Birthplace: Dallas, TX

American

Matterson signed with the NFL's Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 10 and also spent time at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp.

He played college football at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and in 59 games for the Roadrunners he had 101 career combined tackles including 17 tackles for loss as well as 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Matterson earned third-team all-American Athletic Conference honours in 2023 after accumulating 14 tackles including six tackles for loss, five sacks, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 12 games.

In another transaction, the Stamps have released American running back B.J. Emmons.

