St. Louis Battlehawks vs Dallas Renegades Highlights: United Football League

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades YouTube Video







The Dallas Renegades host the St. Louis Battlehawks at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX on a special edition of Tuesday night football #UFL

Tickets: Âº https://www.theufl.com/tickets Merch: Âºhttps://shop.theufl.com/

Stay connected : Facebook: Âº https://www.facebook.com/ufl Instagram: Âº https://www.instagram.com/ufl/ TikTok: Âº https://www.tiktok.com/@ufl X: Âº https://x.com/TheUFL Threads: Âº https://www.threads.net/@ufl

https://www.youtube.com/@theUFL







United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.