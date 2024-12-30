St. Louis Ambush MASSIVE Win in KansasCity & Ian Bennett Scores 400: MASL Monday

December 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video







Welcome back to MASL Monday! Alex and Phil cover all the action over the holiday break and cast our ballots for the All-Star Game. St. Louis tallied a massive three points in Kansas City, Kelvin Oliveria and Utica City FC took care of the Harrisburg Heat and Milwaukee got revenge on the Dallas Sidekicks.

Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 30, 2024

