SRP Park to Host Clemson University vs. Georgia Southern University

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with Clemson University (Atlantic Coast Conference) and Georgia Southern University (Sun Belt Conference), is excited to host a baseball game on Tuesday, March 23rd. First pitch is slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 4:30PM.

"We are excited to welcome Clemson and Georgia Southern for a new tradition at SRP Park," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "We are committed to hosting premier baseball events at SRP Park and look forward to continuing this partnership for years to come. We invite you to come pack the River."

SRP Park, Clemson University & Georgia Southern University will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Holders, Sponsors & both Clemson University IPTAY and Georgia Southern University Season Seat Holders starting Friday, March 12th for 24 hours. Clemson University and Georgia Southern University Season Seat holders will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Based on availability after the VIP presale expires, a limited amount of individual tickets may go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 13th at 10AM. Fans who would like an opportunity to purchase will need to visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com starting at 10AM. There will be NO in person or phone orders for the Clemson v. Georgia Southern game at SRP Park.

To ensure safe social distancing at SRP Park, tickets will be sold in PODS of two (2) or four (4) and a limited amount of three (3) pods.

Ticket Pricing for Clemson University v. Georgia Southern game:

WOW! Club- $28

MurphyAuto.com Lounge- $28

VIP Loge Box- $20

SRP Federal Credit Union Premier Box- $20

Batter's Box- $16

Dugout Reserved- $14

Reserved- $13

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for Georgia Southern v. Georgia game:

Friday, March 12th Pre-Sale will open up for 2021 GreenJackets Season Ticket Members, Season Ticket Holders & Sponsors, Clemson University Season Ticket Holders, and Georgia Southern Season Ticket Holders

VIP Sales do not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location.

You are allowed to reserve up to one (1) POD for the Clemson University v. Georgia Southern game at SRP Park

