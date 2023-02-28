SRP Park Going Cashless in 2023

North Augusta, SC. - As we prepare for the 2023 season, the GreenJackets & SRP Park have made a change to the ballpark operations in order to make the fan experience more seamless. Starting with the March 7th SRP Park College Baseball Showcase featuring the University of Georgia vs. Georgia Southern University SRP Park will be a cashless facility for all events going forward.

Throughout the country and in our backyard, venues are becoming cashless. This wasn't an easy decision for GreenJackets' Management but as we look at our fan experience and in order to make sure we can streamline our fans concessions, parking and retail experience the timing was right for this decision.

As we enter into the 2023 season the GreenJackets have partnered with Appetize to invest in a new POS system to enhance our guests' concessions experience which will now include having the ability to accept additional payment services at concessions (Apple Pay, Google Pay & Samsung Pay). Mobile ordering will once again be offered throughout the lower seating bowl of SRP Park. Cashless operations are both faster for guests and keep inflationary controls in place that better serve our customers. In other words, this will speed up lines and slow down "inflation creep" at SRP Park.

What Does This Mean?

We won't be accepting cash but will accept ALL major debit cards, credit cards and Digital Payments throughout SRP Park and the Medac, Hotel & Stadium Deck Parking Garages. Digital payments include Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Although we are going cashless, WE ARE STILL TAKING CASH. Fans can convert cash inside SRP Park by loading their ticket at one of our designated locations: The SRP Box Office and at the Advanced Ticket Window inside the Hive Pro Shop. The value loaded on the ticket will be good to spend at any SRP Park concession and merchandise stands throughout the ballpark. Guests will see signage all over SRP Park and staff members will be available to assist patrons who need additional help getting started.

Will Everything Be Cashless at SRP Park?

No, cash will still be accepted at:

The SRP Park Box Office

Third Party Vendors

The GreenJackets decision to go cashless aligns with 29 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, including the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park which is a cashless venue.

As a part of the 10-year licensing agreement the team signed in 2021 with MLB requires minor league teams to modernize facilities. This is another step in that direction.

For a complete rundown of the Event and Gameday Need to Knows of SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success in 2023 ranking #1 in the Carolina League in attendance (out of 30 teams) and set a new franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

