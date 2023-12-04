Sports Banquet & Memorabilia Auction February 7th

The West Texas Sports Banquet & Memorabilia Auction was created as a way in which the franchise could give back to the community through a celebration of sports. The event, which started in 1991, has become both a tradition and the centerpiece of the franchise's community commitment.

In addition to keynote speakers, the event includes:

Silent & live auctions of various sports and other memorabilia

Announcement of RockHounds Fan of the Year

Presentation of the Scott Seator Community Achievement Award, honoring an individual for outstanding contributions to our community through athletics.

Since 2015, the keynote speakers have featured a "tandem" of Major League Baseball and the Dallas Cowboys. The recent guests have included four members of the Baseball Hall of Fame - Andre Dawson, Gaylord Perry, Ferguson Jenkins, and Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

The event has also had the pleasure of welcoming former Dallas Cowboys Everson Walls, Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Tony Hill, Bill Bates, and Nate Newton.

This year's Keynote Speaker is Dave Stewart. Dave is a three-time World Series champion and was named the MVP of the 1989 Fall Classic (with Oakland). He was remarkable in the postseason, going 10-6 with a 2.84 ERA in 18 playoff appearances. Dave won 168 games in his big-league career, including four consecutive 20-win seasons with Oakland.

The banquet will also feature special guest Billy Joe DuPree. Billy Joe appeared in three Super Bowls with Dallas and was the leading receiver in the Cowboys' 27-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII. One of the greatest tight ends in franchise history, he played in 11 seasons with the Cowboys and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Sponsorships and tickets are available at four levels with options for anyone interested in attending. To view the order form for download, click here.

The banquet will be held on February 7th at the Midland Country Club. The silent auction begins at 5:30pm, with dinner starting at 6:00pm. The program itself starts at 7:00pm, and is benefitting Holy Cross High School, Casa de Amigos, & the RockHounds Scholarship Fund.

For more information, please call our office at (432) 520-2255.

