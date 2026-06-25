Sporting JAX Adds Pair to Gainbridge Super League Roster

Published on June 25, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced the addition of defender Ginger Fontenot and forward AJ Hennessey to its Gainbridge Super League roster, pending league and federation approval.

These signings come ahead of the team's sophomore season in the Gainbridge Super League, following a successful 2025/26 debut. A trip to the playoffs and countless awards far exceeded expectations for an expansion team, but the club will look to further improve on this initial effort.

"We can certainly look back and be proud of what we accomplished within our first season. However, the league is becoming more competitive year by year, and we have to elevate the talent level and depth into next season," said head coach Stacey Balaam. "AJ and Ginger are great additions to strengthen certain areas of the field and fit the role profiles of our system. We are excited to see what kind of impact they can make in our environment."

Fontenot, 23, is a defender from Ventura, Calif., who will further reinforce a strong Sporting JAX back line while also helping in the attack. Fontenot should be no stranger to Gainbridge Super League fans, most recently spending the 2025/26 season with Spokane Zephyr FC. The defender made 19 starts in 24 appearances, scoring two goals along with two assists. She also recorded 18 tackles, 22 clearances and 11 interceptions.

Aside from three meetings between Sporting JAX and Spokane last season, Fontenot has an existing connection with her new team. While at the University of Pennsylvania, she was teammates with Sporting JAX star Paige Kenton, who burst onto the scene in 2025/26 with 10 goals and seven assists.

"I'm looking forward to joining such a dynamic team," said Fontenot. "They showed their strength last season as the new club in the league, and I'm looking forward to working with such a strong group."

Hennessey, 21, is a forward from Norco, Calif. who represents another attacking threat for Sporting JAX. A successful collegiate career at Texas Christian University saw 14 goals and 14 assists across 4,736 minutes played. While this will be Hennessey's professional debut, it is not her first experience with a professional club. Earlier this year, Hennessey received a Preseason Camp Invite from Denver Summit FC of the NWSL, providing valuable experience for a newcomer to the pro ranks.

"This is an incredible opportunity," said Hennessey. "To play with a club that had such success in their first season is something you don't get to do very often, so I hope that I can contribute to the next, and make it just as successful."

Sporting JAX will continue to announce additional roster moves in the coming weeks as the club builds on its successful debut in the Gainbridge Super League and looks forward to its second season.

Fans can find more details and season ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @SportingJAXWomens across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 25, 2026

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