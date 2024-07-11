Spirit to Host 'Summer Celebration with the Cup' Presented by Covenant HealthCare - July 24th

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit are pleased to announce an opportunity for fans everywhere to re-live the 2024 Memorial Cup Championship game alongside the players who made it happen. On Wednesday, July 24th, fans are invited back to the Dow Event Center for a free screening of the Memorial Cup Final, with live commentary from Spirit players and coaches. The Summer Celebration with the Cup is brought to you by Covenant HealthCare.

Doors will open to season ticket holders for autograph signings and player interactions on the arena floor at 6:00pm. Non-season ticket holders are invited at 7:00pm, and a special jersey presentation for the players will begin at 7:15. Fans will have an opportunity to get their picture with the Memorial Cup throughout the night.

Following the jersey presentation, grab a seat or relive it all from ice level as an abridged version of the 2024 Memorial Cup Final game plays on the video board. Hear from Memorial Cup MVP Owen Beck, late game hero Josh Bloom, and others exactly how the championship game unfolded through their eyes.

Musical entertainment will be provided before the screening of the game, and fans will have access to a cash bar throughout the night. Admission is FREE for all Spirit fans.

Don't miss the chance to celebrate alongside the 2023-2024 Saginaw Spirit one more time.

