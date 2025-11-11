SPHL Announces Suspension
Published on November 11, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Tuesday announced that Birmingham's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended one game for his actions in Game 35, Birmingham at Huntsville, played on Sunday, November 9.
Dorsey was assessed a major penalty for slashing at 19:28 of the first period.
Dorsey will miss Birmingham's game against Knoxville on November 14.
