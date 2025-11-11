Peoria's Michael McChesney Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Michael McChesney of the Peoria Rivermen has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for November 3-9.

McChesney scored five goals, including his first SPHL hat trick, and added an assist to power the Rivermen to a home-and-home sweep of Quad City.

On Friday, McChesney scored twice, including the eventual game-winning goal midway through the third period, as the Rivermen downed Quad City 4-1. The following night, McChesney scored at even strength, on the power play, and shorthanded, while adding an assist to lead Peoria to a 7-2 win over the Storm.

Before turning pro, the Dickinson, ND native played four years at St. Norbert College, where he was named to the 2022-2023 NCAA III (NCHA) All-Conference Team his senior season. Now in his third SPHL season, McChesney is tied for the league lead in goals (seven), power-play goals (three), game-winning goals (two), and shorthanded goals (one), while his nine points are tied for third-most.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Danny Weight, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 3a), Kristian Stead, Evansville (1-0-0, 1 ga, 25 saves), Tim Kent, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2a), Josh Kestner, Huntsville (2 gp, 3g), Justin Thompson, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Tyler German, Pensacola (2 gp, 3g, gwg) and Matt O'Dea, Roanoke (1 gp, 1g, 1a)







