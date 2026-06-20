Spark Offense Turns Electric in 6-1 Win over Cascade

Published on June 20, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The Oklahoma City Spark showcased the league's top offense on Friday night, scoring six runs on 10 hits to defeat the Portland Cascade, 6-1 at Hillsboro Ballpark.

After struggling with runners in scoring position in Thursday's series opener, the OKC jumped out to an early lead after a sacrifice fly from Sydney Romero and an RBI single by Sydney Sherrill in the first inning. Romero added a two-run homer in the second before Amanda Harper drove in another run with a double in the third.

Romero finished 2-for-3 with three RBI to record her fifth straight multi-hit game, while Maya Brady went 2-for-3 with a double and her fourth home run of the season, which tied her teammate Delanie Wisz for the the most long balls in the league.

The Cascade's lone run came on a sixth-inning solo homer from Megan Grant, marking her third blast of the season. Sis Bates extended her hitting streak to four games with a third-inning single.

Lyndsey Grein earned the first win of her professional career after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings in relief as the Spark improved to 4-4 on the season and snapped Portland's five-game winning streak.

The Spark will have an opportunity to secure the series win on Sunday when they face the Cascade at Hillsboro Ballpark at 9:30 a.m. local time. Tickets are available now.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 20, 2026

Spark Offense Turns Electric in 6-1 Win over Cascade - Oklahoma City Spark

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