Space Cowboys and Aramark to Host Job Fair on February 16 and 17

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Aramark will host a job fair for seasonal positions for the 2024 season on February 16 and 17 at Constellation Field.

The job fair will take place in the Regions Bank Club on both days, with the job fair running from 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday, February 16 and from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, February 17. Parking is available in Lot A for all applicants.

All Space Cowboys job fair applicants must apply online before attending. Online applications for positions can be found here or at SLSpaceCowboys.com and clicking on the 'Employment' option at the top of the web page. The Space Cowboys will be interviewing for ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, parking attendants and playground attendants for 2024.

Aramark will be interviewing for catering wait staff, suite attendants, food runners, bartenders, culinary staff, club, concessions and catering staff, concession grill cooks, premium cooks for suites and player dining, food prep workers, warehouse associates, dishwashers, in-seat servers, concession stand workers and concession floor supervisors. Applicants do not need to apply prior to the job fair.

Additionally, the Space Cowboys are hiring for several positions through online applications only and will not interview for those positions at the job fair. They include retail associates, field operations grounds crew, Street Team members, official scorer, field timing coordinator, promotions team member, camera operator, Dakstats operator, manual scoreboard, clubhouse attendant and bat boy/girl. All of these positions can be applied for online here.

The Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

