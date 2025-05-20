Southwest Kansas Storm Playbook: "This Is a Big Game for Us."

May 20, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Southwest Kansas Storm News Release







The Southwest Kansas Storm improved to 6-3 with a win over the Billings Outlaws on Saturday for the second time in their last two games. This week, they'll host the Washington Wolfpack at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. Kickoff for Sunday, May 25th, is set at 4:00 p.m. ET as the Game of the Week on VICETV.

Big Win in Billings

The Storm took down the Outlaws on Saturday by a final score of 65-56 in an absolute offensive thriller of a game. Head Coach Gary Thomas was pleased with his team's performance and how prepared his players were. Even though they beat the Outlaws just two weeks ago, they'd since made a change at quarterback and had some time to get their other new superstars more acclimated, but it didn't matter, because the Storm showed up prepared.

The teams went back and forth all day, but the Storm seemed to control the momentum. "All you can do is formulate a game plan based on how you think the game will play out and try and execute that game plan." Coach Thomas said, "That's exactly what we did in a tough environment against a good football team, on the road." The team spent 31 hours on the bus this weekend and wasn't fazed one bit by everything the Outlaws threw at them. "It was a satisfying win for our team."

"This is a Big Game For Us"

The team turns its focus to the Washington Wolfpack this week. Washington might have the worst record in the league, but you won't find Coach Thomas sleeping on them. "This is a big game for us." "I still don't think six wins gets you in the playoffs." "The seventh win, I feel, gets us into the playoffs." The Storm are also on track to host a playoff game as the #2 seed of the playoffs started today.

"For us, this Washington game is a big one," Coach reiterated. Last season, the Wolfpack came into Dodge City during a down year and defeated the Storm on a Hail Mary play at the end of the game. "Records are irrelevant." Thomas knows they'd love to play that spoiler role again and wants to make sure his team is prepared not to let that happen.







Arena Football One Stories from May 20, 2025

