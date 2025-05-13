Southwest Kansas Storm Playbook: Ready to Roll

The Southwest Kansas Storm are rested up after a bye week and ready to get back into action. They'll head to Billings, Montana, this weekend for a rematch with the Billings Outlaws who they took down 49-31 at home just two weeks ago. Kickoff for this Week 10 matchup is set for Saturday, May 17th at 8:00 p.m. ET. It'll be the Game of the Week airing live on VICETV.

Quarterback Questions

The biggest question for the Storm in Week 10 is, who will start at quarterback? Their MVP-contending quarterback, Jalen Morton, was a member of the Birmingham Stallions last week in their UFL win over the Houston Gamblers. Morton's future in the UFL is still in question, and so is the situation of Storm's quarterback.

Head Coach Gary Thomas told me, "We've been shopping (quarterbacks) the last two weeks." At this time, the team hasn't reported any signings to the league, and Coach Thomas couldn't commit to a starter but said backup Jarius Grissom is ready to go and the team is "exploring a lot of options." "But we will put a very good football team on the field this weekend, and we will be ready to roll."

On to Billings

Thomas is excited to play a strong team like Billings for the second time and expects them to be "the same team they were two weeks ago." "They'll be a little bit better and have some timing down with the new quarterback and receivers." Coach Thomas reflected on the strong game his defense had in Week 8, delivering 14 points, and that it's hard to count on that again. "So we're going to have to play a cleaner game on offense." "At this point, we're going to be who we are, and they are going to be who they are, and we're going to see which team plays better that day."







