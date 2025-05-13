Arena Football One Announces Playoff Schedule and Update

As the Inaugural Arena Football One season heads into the home stretch, we wanted to update fans on the playoff scheduling and tie-breaking for the 2025 AF1 Playoffs. Thanks to the hard work of our teams, players, and coaches, we have had a strong start to the season and are excited to see the action on the field as teams compete for a championship this year.

There will be an update to the number of teams competing in the 2025 Arena Football One Playoffs. After discussion and consultation with all partners, our 2025 Playoffs will feature four teams competing for the ultimate prize.

"Our teams are excited to see how the 2025 season wraps up," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "All season long, we have been working hard to build something for 2025 and beyond. Arena Football has a bright future ahead, and good luck to all of our teams as they strive to hoist the championship trophy."

Our playoff schedule will begin the weekend of June 20, 2025, with two games. The #1 Seed will host the #4 Seed, and the #2 Seed will host the #3 Seed.

The Championship Weekend will take place the following weekend of June 27, 2025. Championship Weekend will feature a whole slate of activities in the days leading up to the game. There will be league meetings, a state of the league address, media day availability, and an awards dinner leading up to the game. All activities and the championship game will take place at the higher seed.

As we prepare for the Playoff Run, the following considerations will be used for seeding:

Win Percentage

Head-to-Head Record

Points Per Game Across All Games Played (Points For divided by Games Played)

Coin Flip

There will be more information about playoff broadcasting, championship game names, trophy design, and much more in the coming days and weeks.

With five weeks remaining in the 2025 AF1 season, the excitement will be electric and the action non-stop. So be sure to tune in to catch all the regular season action streaming live on EvergreenNOW and all the National Games of the Week on VICE TV.







