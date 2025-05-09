Storm Issues Statement on Recent Comments from Volunteer

May 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Southwest Kansas Storm News Release







Our organization was recently made aware of hateful comments made by a gameday volunteer and family member of a member of our ownership group. We do not condone these statements, and there is no place in our organization, our community, or our family for hateful comments like those posted. Effective immediately, the Southwest Kansas Storm is severing all affiliation with the individual who made the statements

"The Southwest Kansas Community is our home. Homes are welcoming places where all are valued," said Part Owner Kurt Litton. "Togetherness and acceptance are crucial values that our organization and family believe in and practice. There is no place in our organization, community, or family for hateful statements like that. It is not something we teach or believe in in the Litton family."

The Storm organization wants all members of our community to come together as we build our organization together. We appreciate their support and will continue to work to earn your trust as we build towards a better future for Dodge City and the Southwest Kansas community.







Arena Football One Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.