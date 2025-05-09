May 9 Transactions Update

Here is the May 9, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Thomas Prater IV Washington OL

Malachi Ruffins Albany DB

Dominique Shoffner Washington QB

Shaun Stitten Billings OL

Deon Walker Corpus Christi LB

Droell Greene Albany DB

John Williams Albany WR

Dorian Hardin Washington QB

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Sha'ki Holines Nashville DL

Dakari Thorpe Nashville WR

The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.

Derrick Jones Albany DB

Thomas Butters Nashville WR

Byron Edwards Nashville DB

Justin Foster Nashville DL

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.

Deandre Wallace Albany WR

Dedric Luton Albany DB

Danny Southwick Billings QB

Cecil Cherry Billings LB

Rodney Raines Washington QB







Arena Football One Stories from May 9, 2025

