May 9 Transactions Update
May 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the May 9, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Thomas Prater IV Washington OL
Malachi Ruffins Albany DB
Dominique Shoffner Washington QB
Shaun Stitten Billings OL
Deon Walker Corpus Christi LB
Droell Greene Albany DB
John Williams Albany WR
Dorian Hardin Washington QB
The following players have been activated from injured reserve.
Sha'ki Holines Nashville DL
Dakari Thorpe Nashville WR
The following players have been placed on short-term injured reserve.
Derrick Jones Albany DB
Thomas Butters Nashville WR
Byron Edwards Nashville DB
Justin Foster Nashville DL
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams.
Deandre Wallace Albany WR
Dedric Luton Albany DB
Danny Southwick Billings QB
Cecil Cherry Billings LB
Rodney Raines Washington QB
