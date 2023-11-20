Southpaw Peña Re-Ups with Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of left-handed pitcher Bryan Peña for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Peña, 23, rejoins the club after being acquired from the New Jersey Jackals at the transaction deadline in August. The lefty worked in 16 Frontier League contests a year ago (14 starts, two in relief), going 4-4 with a 6.26 ERA over 73.1 innings pitched. Peña began the season with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association, appearing in three games.

After being acquired by the Titans, Peña made three starts, going 1-1 with an ERA of 5.63 over 16 innings. Peña recorded his only win in the nation's capital on August 26th, tossing 6.2 innings, allowing one run (unearned), two hits, and striking out six.

A product of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Peña heads into his sixth season of professional baseball and has a lifetime 5.11 ERA in 100 appearances (32 starts, 68 in relief). Originally signed as an international free agent by the Washington Nationals in 2018, Peña reached as high as A-ball, where he spent two seasons following the pandemic.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Chowdahheads. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

