South Bend Cubs Valentine's Day Packages Now Available with Delivery by Stu and Swoop

SOUTH BEND, IN - The reigning Midwest League Champions have the perfect Valentine's Day gift for fans of all ages. Treat your friends and loved ones to one of two South Bend Cubs Valentine's Day Packages. Each package can be upgraded to include delivery by one of your favorite mascots.

Both packages include a $25 gift card to Papa Vino's, delicious Valentine's Day chocolates, two (2) ticket vouchers to a South Bend Cubs home game, and $20 of Cubbie Cash. Package #1 comes with a t-shirt and your choice of coffee mug or beer stein while Package #2 comes with a Stu Championship bobblehead. Each package is only $99.

Upgrade to the VIP package which includes six long-stem roses from Wygant Floral in South Bend and personalized delivery by Stu or Swoop. Only 20 deliveries will be available. Valued at $200, this gift set can be purchased for $150. VIP Packages are offered for purchase on a first come first served basis.

Orders can be placed by calling (574) 235-9988 or visiting SouthBendCubs.com. When ordering online, please include the name and delivery address of the gift recipient in the special instructions section along with any special delivery notes. The South Bend Cubs will attempt to honor all requests within reason. Deliveries only available within a 25-mile radius of Four Winds Field. All orders must be made by 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 7. Standard packages can be picked up beginning Wednesday, February 10 and VIP Packages will be delivered on Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12.

